TEMPLE HILLS — Geraldine Elizabeth Brown 77, transitioned on November 3, 2019. She is survived by her five children, Vanessa Brown, Luwahn Brown, Mark Brown, Terrycila Carroll, and Andrea Dokes; 25 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren, with a host of family and friends. Services held at Ark of Safety Christian Church 9402 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, viewing 9:30 A.M to 11:00 A.M., services following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.