PORT TOBACCO — Geraldine (Jeri) F. Taylor, 79, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.
Born on April 19, 1941, in New Kensington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edgar Kenneth Fassett and Pauline Agatha Fassett. Mrs. Taylor worked for many years as a Logistics Management Specialist for the Department of Navy. She was a member of the German Shepherd Dog Club of America and founded the Coat Drive for the Children’s Aid Society in Charles County. Mrs. Taylor was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church at Chapel Point.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald M. Taylor Sr.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by her daughters April Altiere and her husband Robert “Bobby” Altiere and Tammi Della and her husband Luther “Drew” Della, III; her grandchildren Luther A. Della IV, Michael A. Della, Anthony R. Altiere, Taylor Altiere and Ashley Quade; her great grandson Kameron Della and great granddaughter Aubree Della. In addition, her beloved German Shepherd, Joy and her best friend Mary Novak.
Visitation on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church 8855 Chapel Point Road Port Tobacco, MD 20677.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be made on Mrs. Taylor’s Tribute wall at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
