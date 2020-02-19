WALDORF — Geraldine Foreman Law, 80, formerly of Farmville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Albert L. Law, Sr. She is survived by her son, Albert L. Law, Jr. (Karen), and granddaughters, Meagan and Adrielle. Services will be held on Monday, February 24th beginning at 10am at Cornerstone Baptist Community Church, 3636 Dixon Street, Temple Hills MD 20748.
