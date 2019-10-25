INDIAN HEAD — GLADYS ELENOR WOODLAND age 82 of Indian Head, Maryland transitioned on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in La Plata, Maryland. Viewing, Monday, October 28, 2019, 9 am until service time, 11 am at New Life Church (Dome) 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.