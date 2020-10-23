SAINT INIGOES — (Myers) On October 11, 2020, Gladys Ball, transitioned peacefully and quietly to Glory while surrounded by family in her home. Gladys was born in Lusby, Md., on September 21, 1923.
Gladys was a strong and honorable woman of God who was fully committed to everything in her life. She was a faithful and devout Christian that showed concern for the spirit and soul of those she encountered.
Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Richard Ball. She is survived by four generations of loved ones.
She leaves her family with a legacy full of strength, nurturing, faith, and love.
Gladys will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.
