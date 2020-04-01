Glenda Jo Fjellheim (Edwards)

Glenda Jo Fjellheim, age 71, originally from Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born to the late Robert W. Edwards and Mavis Irene Edwards on July 30, 1948.
Glenda went to college in Yuma, Arizona, and later had a lifelong profession as a Medical Transcriber. She also became a Real Estate Agent, a career she thoroughly enjoyed for many years.
Glenda had a passion for books, ghost towns, history, animals, culinary and loved spending time with her family.
Glenda was predeceased by her loving husband, Alan Kristian Fjellheim, and her sister, Vicki Sue Wellington. She is survived by her son, Jon Scott Woodard, and daughters, Andrea Woodard, Alexis Fjellheim and Anne Fjellheim. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alex Miller, Brock and Kaitlin Woodard, Dominic, Vincent and Trinity Apperson; Nieces Bailee Lara, Kristy Ashford, Bethany Litcher; Nephew; Danny Allen and Great Nephew Seth, Great Niece, Sully Allen, and many other loving family members.
Glenda requested an intimate ceremony in her previous hometown in Maryland which will take place later this year. The family wishes to thank all those that cared for her during her last days.
