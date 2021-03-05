LA PLATA — Godwin C. Rogerson, lovingly known as “G.C.”, passed away peacefully Monday morning, February 15, 2021, at his home in La Plata, Md.
G.C. is survived by his wife, Faye Rogerson; his children, Grant, Beth, and Joe; his step-daughter, Cindy; his siblings Billy, Elizabeth Anne, and Zeb; his grandchildren, Abby, Maddie, Emma, Kiley and Josie; and his step-grandchildren, Sam, Maggie, and Jonah. He is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Elizabeth, and his eldest brother Chet.
He married his bride of 49 years, Faye, in Ayden, N.C. He loved the Lord and was a faithful servant to Grace Baptist Church, where he served as both deacon and treasurer.
G.C. was born February 19, 1940, in Union, N.C. He graduated from North Carolina State with an Engineering Degree. He worked for General Services Administration (GSA) in Washington, D.C. He retired after 34 years of government service and went to work for several contractors and even the local community college in support of various electrical and mechanical systems including College of Southern Maryland and the new treasury building downtown. He worked another 24 years and only recently resigned on January 1, 2021.
He loved fishing, which he more frequently enjoyed in his younger years, and was always eager to procure a new fishing boat. The most recent exploit resulted in a fully functional fishing vessel, also known to family as the “lawn ornament”. Clearly, pride of ownership was the goal, as it has yet to see water. Undeniably, this is a classified ad for a boat disguised as an obituary (smile).
G.C. measured his success based on the success of his children. He earned their love through careful discipline that always directed them to the right and honorable way. He had a kind and generous heart that touched so many. He will be missed beyond words.
Given the current risks associated with gatherings, no service is planned at this time.
