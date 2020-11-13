LA PLATA — Gordon Bernard Wood, age 65 of La Plata, Md., born June 27, 1955 and departed this life on November 8, 2020, in La Plata.
A Viewing with Rotation of 5 People at a time will take place on Friday November 13, 2020, 10 am to 11 a.m. at Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, Pa 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD.
Graveside Service to follow 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, La Plata, Md.
