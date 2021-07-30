WALDORF — Grace Olga Albrittain, 89, affectionately nicknamed “Amazing Grace” by her medical team, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 24,2021 in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by her family. She was born on January 24,1932 in Washington, DC to the late Blanche Teresa Sollers and Miller Owen Yates.
In her passing, Grace is reunited with the love of her life, George Albrittain; her grandsons Nick and Joe; her parents and her 14 siblings.
Grace was a strong, generous, caring devout Catholic who loved her family fiercely. She was a fighter and lived her life to the fullest. Grace dedicated her entire life to caring for others, and her final weeks were spent surrounded by family, being cared for by “her girls”, and reminiscing back on her life that she loved so much. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who was very loved and will be missed dearly. Many family and friends are left to cherish her memory including; seven children, George Albrittain 3rd (Judy), Joseph Albrittain (Jan), Robert Albrittain, Mary Noel (William), Thomas Albrittain, Carol Freeman (Beau), Barbara Neitzsey (Matt), and her “8th baby” Angela Fenwick; fifteen grandchildren; twenty nine great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, LaPlata, MD 20646. Mass will be offered at 11AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD 20601. Burial to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens Waldorf, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mian, Dr. Schissler, Dr. Naydich, and Kaiser “Cousin” Connie for their kindness and excellent care of our beloved Amazing Grace. They would also like to thank her wonderful, loving neighbors and friends who made it feasible for her to stay in her home as long as possible. She deeply loved and appreciated you all very much.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.