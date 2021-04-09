NELLYSFORD, Va. — Gregory Howard Watson passed away on March 21, 2021. Greg was born on May 9, 1953, in Washington, D.C., to the late Paul Watson and Marguerite Parkinson. He was a cabinetmaker for over 25 years and then became an Exhibits Specialist for the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History until his retirement in 2009.
Greg is survived by his wife of 48 years, Toni; his son Paul and wife, Jessica and their two children, Chloe and Jace; and his daughter, April. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Karen, Donna and Sue and brothers Bob and Clay.
Greg had many soccer friends, associates and family all over the world, including Southern Maryland where he and his immediate family lived for 26 years. He became the Maryland State Referee Administrator in the 1980s and mentored many officials on their route to becoming some of the best in the state and beyond.
Greg also played softball locally with the Calvert County 35-and-Over Softball League and enjoyed playing in the league over multiple decades.
Funeral services were held April 3 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton. Greg will be interred there also.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Almost Home/SPCA, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949, 434-263-7722 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.
