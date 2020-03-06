INDIAN HEAD — Transitioned on February 28, 2020, son of Gregory and Charlene, brother of Joshua (Vera), uncle of Jakaila, Jailah, and Joshlynn, also surviving, a host of other family and friends. Viewing: 9:00am, Service: 11:00am, Monday, March 9th, Ark of Safety Christian Church, 9402 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20772. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, Maryland. thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest Special Section
Latest News
- North Point art instructor named Teacher of the Year
- Commissioners to meet March 10
- Police briefs
- Maryland bill would usher in zero-emission transit buses
- Wash your hands often, but don't worry
- Dr. Samuel Mudd Elementary School 2nd quarter honor roll
- J.C. Parks Elementary School 2nd quarter honor roll
- Justice was finally served but Dems still haven't evolved
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.