POMFRET — Greg was born to Mary “Evelyn” and the late Joseph Pickeral. Vickie was born to Irene and the late David A. Proctor. They were the beloved parents of Erica N. Hughes and Brittany A. Rutledge (Aaron) and doting grandparents of Ryan, Gabriella, Aaron Jr. and Zoey.
Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Pickeral Jr. (Rose Pickeral-Brown) and is survived by his siblings: Cornelius Pickeral (Linda), Daniel Pickeral (Jai). Vickie is survived by her siblings: Angela Lee (Wayne) and Andre Proctor (Claudine).
Vickie and Greg spread their love to a host of nieces and nephews to include: Bryan (Tasha), Rachel (Daren), Jessica, Marcus, Nicole, Artisha, Kiesha (Nick), Kristie (Malcolm), Kandace (Calvin), Joseph, Andre, Brandy, Alexandra, April (Howard), Amanda, Jordan (Jimia), Aaron, Brian (Samantha), Janae and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until Mass 12 noon, Saturday, August 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, LaPlata, MD. Inurnment, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church Cemetery, McConchie, MD. Online guestbook at www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.