NEWBURG — On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Harold "Harolly" Coombs, Jr., loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 72.
Harolly was born April 8, 1949, in La Plata, Md., to Harold Coombs and Faith Coombs-Delvo. He was a graduate of La Plata High School, class of 1967. He proudly served four years in the United States Air Force, Office of Special Investigation Division.
Having an enduring entrepreneurial spirit, Harolly opened Pomfret Engine Shop in 1985, where he built "family race cars". Furthermore, his passion for excellence fueled his joint ownership of Goose Bay Marina for 23 years. Harolly was happiest spending his time wherever the sun was shining, weather was warm, and his family and friends were close. Late nights, long weekends and get-a-ways were a given-because making memories with loved ones was what he believed life was all about.
On August 22, 1987, Harolly married his love Karen Bowie; they raised their four children: Carla, Tara, Brandon, and Heather. Together, they built their dream home on the water-full of love, memories, family gatherings and endless summer nights.
Harolly was preceded in death by his father Harold Walter Coombs. He is survived by his wife Karen (Bowie) Coombs, his 4 four children Carla O'Neal (Rob), Tara Havrilla (Drew), Brandon Coombs (Kelly) and Heather Davis (Sonny), 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and his mother Clara Faith Coombs-Delvo; siblings: Dianne Hunt; Debbie Winkler (Gale); and Timmy Coombs (Phyllis).
Services were held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the La Plata United Methodist Church. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.