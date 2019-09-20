LA PLATA — Hazel A. Valley age 71 passed away peacefully September 3, 2019. She was born December 30, 1947 in Dorum, Germany to the late Leonard and Erika Valley. Hazel is survived by her brothers and sisters, Rita Bearden (Rodney), Robert Valley, Edward Valley (Melody), Leonard Valley, Jr. (Carol), Angela Prate (Dominic) and Ivanna Westfall, as well as many nieces and nephews. Hazel is preceded in death by sister Monika Christiani. A celebration of Hazel’s life will take place 12 noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church , 6705 Boots Lane, La Plata, MD 20646
