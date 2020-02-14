BRANDYWINE — Hedy Pirner, 94, passed away at home February 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements and online guestbook available at raymondfuneralservice.com or call Raymond Funeral Service at 301-934-2920.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
17502 Aquasco Road
Brandywine, MD 20613
Feb 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
17502 Aquasco Road
Brandywine, MD 20613
