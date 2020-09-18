KINSALE, Va. — 81, of Kinsale, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was born and raised in La Plata where she was Valedictorian of her high school graduating class from Archbishop Neale School. Helen was very generous, intelligent and hardworking. Helen retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a Contract Specialist.
She is survived by her life partner of 48 years, Larry Barzoloski; son, Carlos Smith, Jr. (Heidi); daughters, Katherine Mandrin (Jim), Victoria Hazel (Ron), and Lisa Thornton (Howie); sisters, Betty Beaton and Anna Leigh Morgan; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilkinson (Jon), Christopher Mandrin, Kelsey Mandrin, Caitlin Mandrin (Courtney), Nicholas Smith, Joshua Thornton, Cheyenne Braswell; great grandchild, Zoe Wilkinson. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Austin Swann and Viola Mae Edelen Swann; son, Donald Albrittain and daughter-in-law, Jackie. Services will be held privately by the immediate family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.