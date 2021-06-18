INDIAN HEAD — It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Carol Hancock (known to friends as "Carol") announces her passing on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the age of 86 years. She was born July 13, 1934, in Washington, D.C., to Francis G. Bernard and Helen English Bernard who predeceased her.
Carol married her childhood sweetheart, Herbert H. Hancock in 1953. Their love was inspiring and they celebrated 67 years of marital bliss on December 12, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her husband and their three children Michael A. Hancock, Sr. (Debbie), Sherrie L. Smith (Melvin Jr.) and Holly A. Hall. Carol will also be fondly remembered by her brother Francis T. Bernard (Beatrice) and her eight grandchildren, Michael A. Hancock, Jr., Joseph J. Boswell, Jr., Lindsey E. Moraz (Tony), Melvin I. Smith, III (Crystal), Jason F. Hancock (Alicia), Lacey L. Denton (Robert), Amy M. Smith (Chance) and Jennifer S. Hancock (predeceased 2020). She was blessed with 15 great grandchildren.
Carol was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends, especially during the holidays. She painted extensively in oil and watercolor which was typically inspired by nature and everyday life. She also enjoyed boating, fishing, playing the dulcimer, heated card games with family and friends, neighborhood snake wrangling, and gardening. Carol will be remembered for her warmth, beauty, smile and enjoyment of life as well as her sense of humor.
The family requests that memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 or online https://hospiceofcharlescounty.org/giving/donate-now/. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
