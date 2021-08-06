LEXINGTON PARK — Holmes, Helen Elizabeth 81, was born May 2, 1940, to Samuel Seaton Holmes, Sr. and Delina Ellen (Thomas) Robinson Holmes. She departed this life on Friday, July 30, 2021. Helen was the 7th of 8 children and was born and raised in King William County, VA. She attended Virginia State University, then employed by the Department of Defense and retired residing in Lexington Park, Maryland. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, reading, completing jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her friends and family. Helen loved spending time during holidays and on vacation with her sister Mary (Rosie) Bennett and brother Reuben (Mark) Holmes. She had a large family including 25 nephews and nieces and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel S. and Delina R. Holmes; 4 brothers - William H. Holmes, Gilbert E. Holmes, Samuel S. Holmes, Reuben C. Holmes and 2 sisters - Sallie C. Moyler and Mary R. Bennett. She leaves to cherish her memory one brother James Walter Holmes (Emma) of Williamsburg, VA; a sister-in-law Barbara A, Holmes of Midlothian, VA; many devoted nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM at The King William Chapel of B.W. White Funeral Home 20408 King William Rd, King William, VA., where a Celebration of Her Life will be held beginning at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Dr. Wilbert D. Talley will officiate. Burial will follow at Third Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
