Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Hot and humid. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Warm and humid. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.