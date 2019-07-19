PORT TOBACCO — On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Henry E. Jamieson, Sr., quietly slipped into eternity at Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LaPlata, MD. He was the husband of JoAnn, father of Henry, Jr., Rita, Jerome, Tracy and Kevin. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, siblings; Vincent, George, Charles “Bernard,” Francis, Delores, Juanita, Louise “Bernadette,” and Patricia, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing, 9am until Service, 11am, Saturday, July 20, 2019, Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., Indian Head, MD. Interment St. Catherine’s Church Cemetery, McConchie.
