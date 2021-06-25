WALDORF — Henry H. Tetrault, Jr., of Waldorf, Md., passed away on May 25, 2021, at the age of 71. Henry was born on August 21, 1949, to Henry Sr. and Elizabeth Duncan Tetrault in Alexandria, Va.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; his sister, Carlynn; his brothers, William, David, and Frank; his three children, Christopher John, Matthew Henry, and Lisa Virginia; and his two grandsons, Zachary and Alexander.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or Guide Dogs for the Blind, both organizations which Henry supported or a charity of your choice.
