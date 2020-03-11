CHARLOTTE HALL — Herbert Irvin Sauber, 96, died March 5, 2020. Friends received at the Williams Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. with funeral services at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland at 11 AM. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Service information
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
9:00AM-10:00AM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Cheltenham Veteran&
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD 20623
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD 20623
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
