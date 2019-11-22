CHARLES TOWN, WV — Hilda Gray Long, 84 of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away on November 13, 2019 at the Shenandoah Center in Charles Town.

Mrs. Long was preceded in death by her parents, Carra Pauline Terrell and William Blair Terrell, and her husband, George Leroy Long.

She is survived by her sons L. Keith Long and his wife Mary Wilkinson, William W. “Bill” Long; grandchildren Breanna Long, Nicholas Long, Alex Long, Kathryn Long and Elliott Long.

Service and interment will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1PM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

Service information

Nov 25
Committal Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
1:00PM
Raymond Funeral Service
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
