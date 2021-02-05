LUSBY — Hiroshi Alfonso Dodohara, 82 of Lusby, Md., passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Washington Adventist Hospital, in Silver Spring, Md. He was born in Lima, Peru, to Jitsuo and Takeno Dodohara on June 15, 1938. At the age of 5, Hiroshi and his family were taken from their home in Peru and placed in an internment camp in Crystal City, Texas.
When released from the camp, Hiroshi’s parents settled the family in Seabrook, NJ, where he graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1956. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., and his master’s degree from George Washington University in Washington D.C.
He began his 50+ year career, within the US government, at the Naval Ordnance Station (as it was called back then) in Indian Head, Md. Known as Hiroshi to family and friends he grew up with, to colleagues and friends, since college, he is known as Dody. Eventually transferring to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Hiroshi retired in 2015 at the age of 77.
Hiroshi is survived by his daughter Cathleen Dodohara-Cooper, son in law Donald Cooper, daughter in law, Jennifer Dodohara, granddaughter Lindsey Cooper-Oneyear, grandsons Thomas Cooper, Donald Cooper II, and Jacob Dodohara, and his sister Masako Rosa Dodohara.
Hiroshi is preceded in death by his parents Jitsuo and Takeno Dodohara, brothers Takashi Dodohara and Tamotsu Dodohara, son James Dodohara, and daughter Hanako Dodohara.
There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Heart Association.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.