PORT TOBACCO — Howard Lionel Lyles Sr. (Lonnie) was born December 1, 1954 to the late Claude and Josephine Veney. Lonnie lived and grew up in Newburg, Md and was educated and graduated from La Plata High School in Charles County Md. He enlisted in the US Army in September of 1976. After basic training he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart Connie Goldring in 1976. From this marriage they had three children Natasha Goldring, Howard L. Lyles Jr. and Antwan Lyles. He leaves to mourn 8 grandchildren , 9 great grandchildren and he was proceeded in death by one granddaughter Destanee K. Lyles. Viewing Friday August 16, 2019; 9 am services 10 am at New Life Church , 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, White Plains, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.