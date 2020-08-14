WALDORF — Inez Robey Hamilton, age 100, of Waldorf, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Inez was born on December 21, 1919 in Hughesville to the late Charles Benton Robey and the late Nettie Padgett Robey.
Ms. Hamilton was a lifelong resident of Charles County. She worked for King Adkins Insurance Agency, Maryland Bank and Trust and Civista Medical Center. She also volunteered her time at the Clark Center and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, where she was a lifelong parishioner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Roderick Hamilton; sister, Dorothy E. Robey Buckner; three stepsons, Lester R. “Ronnie” Hamilton, Shelby L. “Sonny” Hamilton, and John L. “Lalair” Hamilton; and one step grandson, Kenneth Hamilton.
Ms. Hamilton is survived by her nephew, Richard W. Buckner, his wife Bonnie and 6 great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Mary Anne Simonds and husband Dennis, seven step-grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617
