WALDORF — (Foote) Irma May Abel, 79, of Waldorf, Md., passed away on December 2, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Edgewater, Md., after a short illness.
Born Irma May Foote on April 8, 1941, to Chester Foote and Irma Squires in Prince George’s County. Irma married George William (Bill) Abel on July 19, 1965. They spent 55 years together before his passing on April 10, 2020.
Irma was a devoted wife, sister and mother. She was a homemaker and later in life went to work for the Internal Revenue Service as a secretary. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading and working in her yard. She was a woman of few needs who had great intuition and always put others before herself. She was compassionate and giving. Words can’t do her justice.
Irma is survived by son Billy Abel of Georgia, son Daniel Abel of Waldorf, daughter Robin Meissner & husband Jack of Edgewater, son David Abel & wife Vickie of St. Leonard, grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas, and Benjamin Abel, Maegan and Alex Lusk, step grandchildren Jessica Oestringer and Kyle Meissner and one great-grandson Jonathan Bizuk Jr.
There are no immediate remembrance plans due to the pandemic. On-line condolences can be made at dignitymemorial.com.
