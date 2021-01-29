LA PLATA — Jack Louis Crews, age 83, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021.
Jack was a retired Navy Deep Sea Diver with the Rank of Chief Petty Officer. After Retiring from the Navy, he spent the next 20 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation as a CFO. He graduated with a BA in Accounting from the University of Maryland.
He loved cooking, gardening and served as an Elder for Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church. But most of all he loved traveling with his wife Judy and spending time with his family.
He was the son of Jesse and Mozelle Crews, he is preceded by his daughter Pam Crews Bray and son Mike Crews.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Judy Crews, his sister Emily Joyce, his children, Randy Crews, Roger Crews (Beverly), Sue Crews Shelor, Matt Crews, Terry Crews, Joe Crews (Lynn) and Steve Crews (Nicole), 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be private. Burial will take place at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in the memory of Jack Crews at Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church. 13025 Good Samaritan Drive Waldorf, MD 20601.
