LA PLATA — Jackie Bins passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2019. She bravely fought several bouts of cancer and maintained her selflessness and compassion for others until the very end.
Jackie was born on January 5, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA and grew up in the little town of Muse. She married her husband Paul on November 23, 1984 in Monroeville, PA, moving shortly thereafter for life in Maryland. She flourished as Office Manager of a real estate appraisal company in Clinton, MD.
Jackie loved Steeler football, her passion leading to numerous road trips with Paul to see them play. Driven by her love for animals, she adopted shelter dogs (Tucker), stray cats (Biggie & Mini) and supported various organizations for their betterment.
Jackie is survived by her husband Paul, her brother Donald Walthour and his wife Denice, and their children Rashelle Biser (husband Trevor) and Shawn (son Liam), in addition to sister-in-law Sylvia and brother-in-law Andrew. She was preceded in death by her father Bernard, mother Irene and brother Bernard Jr.
Family members will celebrate her life in Pittsburgh on November 23. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County.
