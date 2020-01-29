WALDORF, MD — Jacqueline May Moseley, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 25, 2020.

Born on October 10, 1933 in Marbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Theodore G. and Gladys P Davis. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Moseley; brother, Sonny Davis; and sister, Patsy Bowling.

She is survived by her daughters, Charlynn Watson (Tom) and Pauletta Brickey; sisters, Joy Loper and Joanne McMahon (Jerry); sister-in-law, Kitty Davis; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Service information

Feb 7
Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
MD Veterans Cemetery - Cheltenham, MD
11301 Crain Highway
Cheltenham, MD 20623
