WALDORF, MD — Jacqueline May Moseley, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 25, 2020.
Born on October 10, 1933 in Marbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Theodore G. and Gladys P Davis. Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Charles L. Moseley; brother, Sonny Davis; and sister, Patsy Bowling.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlynn Watson (Tom) and Pauletta Brickey; sisters, Joy Loper and Joanne McMahon (Jerry); sister-in-law, Kitty Davis; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.