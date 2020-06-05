CHARLOTTE HALL — James Allison Huntt, 82, of Charlotte Hall, Md., passed away on June 2, 2020, at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home.
Born in Pomfret, Md., on October 16, 1937, to the late Joseph A. Huntt and Catherine L. Huntt, James is also predeceased by his sister, Ann Coombs and grandson, Christopher Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Huntt; sons, James Huntt and David Huntt; daughters, Deborah Peake and Sherry Richardson; stepchildren, Ronnie Burch, Diane Lee and Susie Thompson; brothers, Robert Huntt and Joseph Huntt; sisters, Shirley Scott, Betty Cooksey and Jean Coombs; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
James retired from the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, Md. James enjoyed playing pitch and bingo. He also enjoyed socializing at yard sales and spending time outdoors, golfing, fishing and crabbing. Above all, James loved spending time with his family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata, Md.); where a Funeral Service will start at noon; Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Md.).
In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is in place. While the funeral home is operating at half capacity, we ask that all visitors be mindful of others who might be waiting their turn for visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County (22699 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD 20650).
Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com.
