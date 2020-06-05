James Allison Huntt

  • 0
James Allison Huntt

JAMES HUNTT

CHARLOTTE HALL — James Allison Huntt, 82, of Charlotte Hall, Md., passed away on June 2, 2020, at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home.

Born in Pomfret, Md., on October 16, 1937, to the late Joseph A. Huntt and Catherine L. Huntt, James is also predeceased by his sister, Ann Coombs and grandson, Christopher Wright. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Huntt; sons, James Huntt and David Huntt; daughters, Deborah Peake and Sherry Richardson; stepchildren, Ronnie Burch, Diane Lee and Susie Thompson; brothers, Robert Huntt and Joseph Huntt; sisters, Shirley Scott, Betty Cooksey and Jean Coombs; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

James retired from the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head, Md. James enjoyed playing pitch and bingo. He also enjoyed socializing at yard sales and spending time outdoors, golfing, fishing and crabbing. Above all, James loved spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata, Md.); where a Funeral Service will start at noon; Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Md.).

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is in place. While the funeral home is operating at half capacity, we ask that all visitors be mindful of others who might be waiting their turn for visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s County (22699 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD 20650).

Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Newsletters