LA PLATA — James Nathaniel Matthews, age 89 of La Plata, departed this life on August 28.
A rotational viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Terrence L. Johnson Funeral Service, PA, 4433 White Plains Lane, White Plains, MD 20695.
Burial, 1 pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham. Service entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
