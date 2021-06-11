INDIAN HEAD — James B. Chase transitioned June 5, 2021. Friends may visit with the family Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Thornton Funeral Home Chapel, 3439 Livingston Road Indian Head, MD 20640. Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Indian Head, MD.
