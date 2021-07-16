James Carl England

BUNNELL, Fla. — James C. England formerly of Fort Washington, Md.
A graveside service celebrating the life of James who passed away on May 22, 2021, will be held on Friday July 16, 2021, at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Md.
James was born August 29, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to the late Carl England & Jean Gildroy.
James graduated from Gwynn Park High School and went on to receive his Masters in 5 Trades, and became an engineer for the U.S. House of Representatives. He retired and moved to Bunnell, Fla., in 2019.
James enjoyed fishing and crabbing, drag racing and collecting 1969 hot wheel cars.His great Love besides his wife was his 85 five 0 Mustang Police Interceptor.
James is preceded in death by his daughter Jeanelle and Father & Mother in law Carl and Ann Klotz, Inglis, Fla.
James is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Maxinne “Belle”England , of Bunnell and son Ryan of Tallahassee Florida. Sister Bonny Prince of Wyoming, aunt Ann of TX and Patty &Shelby of W.VA. Brother in laws, Pastor Larry Hunt and wife Sherri Ocala Fl. Danny and Kitten Hunt Plymouth, Mass., and Jeff Hunt Lakeland, Fla.
James also leaves his cherished friends at the Capitol who he considered Family., Tory Greg. Tom, Jeff Ryan Howard, Donnie, Dan Money. And all he worked with over the years. His best friend Sgt. Gary Spangler U.S. Capitol Police and especially Congresswomen Eleanor Holmes Norton who always had a smile and always said “Good Morning” to him.
Jimmy enjoyed Roller Skating as a teacher in his younger years and taught musician Stacy Lattisaw. He went on to work for Rector Sisk owner of Shell station in Clinton, with his childhood friend Donnie Neuenberger and Laura Sisk from G.H. Jimmys life was full of loving friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
