NANJEMOY — Jimmy Rye, 76, of Nanjemoy, MD, died November 7, 2019. Friends will be received at the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 2-4 PM 6-8 PM with fireman’s prayers and services at 7 PM. Internment Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Nanjemoy Baptist Church cemetery. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
James Carlton Rye
