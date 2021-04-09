WELCOME — James Cornelius “Buster” Warren, age 60, a beloved son, brother, family member and friend suddenly and unexpectedly transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Friends and family are invited to visit with Buster’s family for viewing on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Thornton Funeral Home, Chapel 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD, 20640. Interment to follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery Waldorf, MD.
