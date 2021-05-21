MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, Pa., formerly Washington, D.C., and Southern Maryland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Husband of the late Francis (Dunnington) Balenger, beloved father of Rhonda (Mark) Coughenour and the late Thomas Balenger, Brother of Doris Thompson, Shirley Meader, Joseph, Michael, Stephen, and the late Gerald Balenger. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jim grew up on the Chesapeake Bay, fishing, hunting, and was an avid gardener and was well known at the Trader Jack’s Flea Market. Jim was formerly known at Trader Jack’s Flea Market.
Jim was formerly employed by the United Steel of America as a printer for over 40 years. As per Jim’s wishes, all services were private and he will be laid to rest in Maryland beside his wife.
He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him will not forget him.
Arrangements by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA, 412-921-3661
www. schepnermcdermott.com.
