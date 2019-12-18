MARBURY — WWII Veteran, James Franklin Shamblin, 94 died 12 December 2019. The family will receive friends at the Williams Funeral Home, Indian Head, Maryland, on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Internment Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
James Franklin Shamblin
APG Chesapeake
Service information
Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
10:00AM-12:00PM
10:00AM-12:00PM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
Dec 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Williams Funeral Home, P.A.
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
4270 Hawthorne Rd
Indian Head, MD 20640
