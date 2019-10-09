LA PLATA — On October 3, 2019, James Glen “Jim” Musick passed away peacefully at the age of 70 with his wife by his side. He fought bravely against cancer for several years and kept his sense of humor until the very end.
Jim was born on January 25, 1949 in Bethesda, Maryland at the National Naval Medical Center. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for the DC Department of Transportation as a senior construction engineer. On January 16, 1982, he married Darlene McGee Tait on the coldest day of the year in Alexandria, Virginia, and their only child, a daughter, Lauren was born less than a year later on January 12, 1983.
He loved auto racing, the beach, DC area sports teams and watching PTI. But above all, he loved his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years Darlene, his daughter Lauren, son-in-law Andrew Limberg, his brother, Tony Musick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Watkins, and sister, Patricia Baugh.
Family, friends and others whose lives Jim touched are invited to a celebration of his life on October 20 from 11:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Gilbert Run Park (dockside pavilion) in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Dress is casual. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.