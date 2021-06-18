LEESBURG, Fla. — James H.R. Andrews — age 89, formerly of Lexington Park, Md., passed away Monday morning June 7, 2021, in Leesburg, Fla.
James is survived by his wife, Miriam, son Richard Andrews, sister Jeannie Morgan, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be placed at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Date and time of ceremony will be posted on Facebook at a later date.
