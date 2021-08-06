LUSBY — James Henry "Jim" Byers, 84 of Lusby, MD and formerly of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on July 28, 2021 at his residence. Born March 19, 1937 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Carl H. Byers and Catherine (Hoover) Byers. Jim graduated from Oxen Hill High School in 1955. He married his wife, Dorothy Virginia Curtis on November 19, 1959 in Mt. Rainier, MD. They moved to Calvert County from Millersville, MD in 1985. Jim was a Printing Specialist with the Washington, DC Government Printing Office for thirty four years, retiring on December 1, 2000. He was a member of the Headers of Oxen Hill Hot Rod Club, serving as President in 1958. Jim was also a member of the Moose Lodge, the Chesapeake Bay Radio Control Club, and the Experimental Aircraft Association EAA Chapter 478. He was the Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 955 in Millersville and was a private pilot.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dorothy V. Byers; his children, John M. Byers (Terri) of Morristown, MN and Joseph P. Byers (Karen) of Brandywine, MD; his grandchildren, Lynnae A. Lukes (Marcus) of Elysian, MN, Shannon N. Byers (Anthony) of North Augusta, SC and Anthony T.J. Elkins, Jr. (Marian) of Brandywine, MD; his great-grandchildren, Avery Breyer, Payton Schrot, Oakley Lukes, Sunny Lukes, Mason Lukes, Adley Simmons, Hannah Elkins and Patrick Elkins; his siblings, Jay Brown (Jean) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Susan Carter (Rick) of Fairmont, WV, Carl R. Byers (Sandra) of Mt. Crawford, VA, Charles T. Byers of Bridgewater, VA and Richard Byers (Nancy) of Grottoes, VA. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl H. Byers; his mother, Catherine Hoover Brown; his son, James M. Byers; and his sister, Patricia Vaughn.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A Funeral Service conducted by Chaplain Bill Miller will follow at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be John Byers, Joseph Byers, Ralph Shipman, Mark Curtis, Michael Curtis and T.J. Elkins.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
