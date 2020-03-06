NEWBURG — James “Jay Jay” Lesley Saunders, III, 41, of Newburg, Md., passed away on February 29, 2020.
Jay Jay was born in Washington, D.C., on February 12, 1979, to Spider Saunders and Brenda McDonnell. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Marie Saunders and Al and Doris Shives; brother, Kermit Otis Saunders. In addition to his parents, Jay Jay is survived by his step-father, Lawrence J. McDonnell; Children, James and Abigal Wright and Alyssa Smith; cousins, Dana Brinson, Jessica Brinson and Fred Saunders.
Jay Jay loved working on the water. He also enjoyed volunteering at the Methodist Men’s Yard Sale.
The family will receive friends on Saturday March 7, 2020, from 10 AM until service time at 12 noon at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, La Plata, Md. Interment to follow at the Christ Church Cemetery, Wayside, Md.
Online condolences may be made to the family at arehartechols.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.