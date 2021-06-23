WALDORF — James "Jimmy" Wayne Warden, born May 20, 1969, in Baton Rouge, La. Jimmy was a master plumber for 30 years. He was the son of Ronald Wayne Warden Sr. and Susan Diane (Rison) Warden. He is predeceased by his father.
He loved his Lord, family, music and friends. Jimmy was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by his wife Amanda Rice-Warden, brothers Christopher Warden, Ricky Warden (Leanne), Ronald Warden Jr. (Tanyau), Brandon Warden; sisters Tammy Warden, Joy Warden, Kimberly Warden, Tina Warden and Rhonda Warden; children Andrew Warden (Blake) Nick Warden (Lydia), Ryan Warden Chance Warden Griffin Henson Makenna Ghadaki, Jimmy also had nine grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and service from 4 to 5 at Fellowship Church, 9805 Faith Baptist Church Road, White Plains, MD 20695. Interment will be private. Pastor Marvin Harris will officiate.
