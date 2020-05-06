James Nicholas Volonakis "Nick"

  • 0
+1 
James Nicholas Volonakis

JAMES VOLONAKIS
+1 
N1406P72008C.jpg

{image}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}{/caption}

{standaloneHead}N1406P72008C.jpg{/standaloneHead}

{/image}

LA PLATA, Md. — James Nicholas Volonakis, 83, of La Plata, Md., affectionately known as Nick, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his love ones on April 28, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia Ann Volonakis; together they have three children: Jeanette Nicole Morin, Nicholas Demetrios Volonakis and Patty Ann Volonakis. He loved and appreciated his two sons-in-law: Richard W. Poole and Andre Morin. He was the brother of Daniel Phillip Volonakis, Theodora Volonakis Faulkner and Joseph Brent Volonakis. He has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and he loved being a Pop-Pop.

Nick was born Dec. 29, 1936. He was the son of Demetrius Nicholas Volonakis and Della Elisabeth Volonakis. He graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1956 and went on to serve his country for 37 years as an Electrician mate in the Navy. After retiring he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contributions can may be made in memory of: to Southern Maryland Vacations for Vet 22673 Pops Way, California, MD 20619 or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

To plant a tree in memory of James Volonakis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of James Volonakis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters