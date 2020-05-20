INDIAN HEAD — James R. Caparrotta Sr. (aka Daddy2shoes, aka Poppy, aka Mr. C), 90, of Indian Head passed away on May 14, 2020.
Born 1929, he was born and raised in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late Dominic Caparrotta and Mary Ellen Posey McMahon.
He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954. After leaving the service, he worked as a tile setter then went on to a career as a meat cutter.
He married the girl down the block, Sarah Ellen O’Dea, in 1955. They bought a house in Potomac Heights and went on to raise four children. James and Sarah were married for 43 years until she passed in 1998. He was never the same after her passing for she was his rock. He worked hard for his family and was always there for them.
He is survived by his son, Jimmy Caparrotta, daughter-in-law, Annmarie; son, Michael Caparrotta; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; daughters, Karen and Christine Caparrotta; grandchildren, Amy Ferimer, Jimmy Caparrotta III, April Gardner, Katie Potter; Emily McClaugherty; Sarahmarie Caparrotta; great-grandchildren, Jason, Trevor, Victoria, Kaeleigh, Aidan, Savannah, Morgan and Lilly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
A private funeral service and burial will be held for family.
