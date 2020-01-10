LEXINGTON PARK — James Rivituso, 58, passed away on January 5, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. Service information and guestbook available online at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
James Rivituso
To send flowers to the family of James Rivituso, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
Service information
Jan 13
Memorial Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Raymond Funeral Service
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
5635 Washington Avenue
La Plata, MD 20646
Guaranteed delivery before James's Memorial Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.