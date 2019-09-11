NEWBURG — On Thursday, August 22, 2019, James Rodger Thomas, III departed this life. He is the son of James Rodger Thomas, II and the Late Delores Yvonne Thomas. James is survived by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Elks Lodge, 12445 Rock Point Road, Newburg, Maryland 20664.
