CHARLES COUNTY — Transitioned on June 9, 2021. Lover of music, heart of service, the rock of our family, friend to all, and a nurturer of nature. He kept a garden everywhere he went.
Survived by his wife Marilyn Deyermond, his daughters Kelly, Katie, and Danielle. Their spouses Liz, Luis, and Kevin. Grandchildren Devin, Ryley, Ariya, Isaiah, and Adam. His brother Bob, nephew Robbie. Sister Deanna her husband Steve Hancock, nieces Teresa and Michelle.
Preceded by his parents Warren and Anna Deyermond.
This man was a student of life, of Christian Faith, and LOVE was his religion!
We'd like to acknowledge the many friends who loved our father, ask that you continue to spread love in his honor, reach out a hand in service, and don't count the days, make the days count.
