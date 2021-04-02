BRYANTOWN — Jane Deborah “Debbie” Vincent née Hickey (July 21, 1940 — March 10, 2021) beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Richard Vincent and her second love, Ian Shaw. She is survived by her son John Vincent and daughter-in-law Kimberly Stehle of Lusby, Md., daughters Karen Vincent of King George, Virginia, Laura Dillenschneider of King George, Va., her son in-law Steven Dillenschneider, and grandchildren Paisley, Tyler, Christian, Courtney and Caleb. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Hickey and her brother Thomas Hickey, Jr.
Jane graduated from George Washington University and was a sister in the Kappa Delta Sorority.
Jane was very passionate about her Irish heritage, the 1950’s, and the 7th District in St. Mary’s County. She grew up in Washington, D.C., but spent every summer with her parents and siblings at the family’s cottage in Colton’s Point, Md.; a tradition she carried on with her own family. Her deep-rooted bond with the 7th District and her teenage memories were the inspiration for writing and publishing her novel “Hard Crabs and Cultured Pearls”. She always cherished her Irish heritage making multiple visits to County Clare, Ireland, to visit her Hickey relatives still living at the same farm where her grandfather had grown up until immigrating to Lowell, Massachusetts.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown on Tuesday, March 30 at 11 a.m., with interment to immediately follow.
