VICTORIA, Va. — (Pardew) Jane Louise Beckett, 90, went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles Frank Beckett, Jr. Born October 8, 1930, in Springton, W.V. Daughter of the late Earl C. and Clara S. Pardew of Princeton, W.V.
Preceded in death by her brothers; Lawrence, Benny, and Kenneth and sisters Mrytle Chess and Shirley Clark. Survived by her son Mike (Theresa), grandsons Andrew (Heather) and Kyle (Anna), great granddaughters, Cate, Ella, and Saylor. Brothers James and Jerry Perdue.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, Md.
